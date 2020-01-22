Citrix Systems +4% after beats, $1B buyback program

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) +4% reports Q4 beats and provides downside Q1 guidance that sees $730-740M in revenue (consensus: $740.58M) and $1.15-1.20 EPS (consensus: $1.23).

Q4 revenue breakdown: Support and services, $439.6M; Subscription, $193.5M; Product and license, $176.7M.

The mixed FY20 view has inline revenue of $3.10-3.13B and downside EPS of $5.35-5.55.

Buyback: The board approves a $1B repurchase authorization, bringing the total remaining to $1.75B.

Credit facility: Citrix also announces a $1B term loan credit facility, which it intends to use to return capital through open market transactions, accelerated share repurchases, and other methods.

Earnings call starts at 4:45 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.