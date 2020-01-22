S&P, Nasdaq cling to gains as early rally fizzles

Stocks surrendered most of their early gains to finish roughly flat, although tech stocks held up relatively well.

The S&P 500 information technology sector rose as much as 1.1% but ended +0.4%, which was good enough to top today's sector standings, drawing strength from IBM, which reported a slight gain in Q4 revenues to end a streak of declining sales and issued better than expected 2020 earnings guidance, and continued gains in semiconductor stocks.

Losses prevailed in the energy sector (-0.9%), as March WTI crude oil plunged 2.8% to $56.74/bbl, and the industrials group (-0.6%), which was weighed by continued weakness in Boeing.

U.S. Treasury prices finished little changed in a quiet session, with the two-year yield shedding a basis point to 1.51% and the 10-year yield finishing flat at 1.77%.