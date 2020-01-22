Raymond James fiscal Q1 revenue rises on Private Client Group assets

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) fiscal Q1 EPS of $1.89 trails the average analyst estimate of $1.93 and compares with adjusted EPS of $1.79 in the year-ago quarter.
Q1 net revenue of $2.01B matches consensus estimate and rose 4% Y/Y and fell 1% Q/Q; Y/Y growth mainly on higher Private Client Group assets in fee-based accounts.
Q1 compensation, commissions and benefits expense of $1.35B increased 7% Y/Y and 2% Q/Q.
Q1 total noninterest expenses of $1.655B rose 3% Y/Y and fell 1% Q/Q.
Client assets under administration of $896.0B at Dec. 31, 2019 increased 7% vs. $838.3B at Sept. 30, 2019.
Revenue by segment:
Private Client Group — $1.41B, up 2% Q/Q and 4% Y/Y;
Capital Markets — $268M, down 11% Q/Q and up 6% Y/Y;
Asset Management — $184M, up 3% Q/Q and up 6% Y/Y;
Raymond James Bank — $216M, flat Q/Q and up 6% Y/Y.
Conference call on Jan. 23 at 8:15 AM.
