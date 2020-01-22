Ducommun wins award from Northrop, comments on 737 MAX impact

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) says its Coxsackie, N.Y., site received a contract award for hot form titanium products from new customer Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC); financial details are not disclosed.

"This type of award is similar to other recent wins in our structures business, such as Airbus and Raytheon, and the new business has allowed us to redeploy part of our workforce impacted by the Boeing 737 MAX," says Ducommun Chairman, President and CEO Stephen Oswald.

Ducommun says it recently furloughed less than 3% of the workforce supporting the MAX program and could not be reassigned.