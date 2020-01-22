Sallie Mae +11% as 2020 guidance beats consensus

Sallie Mae (NASDAQ:SLM) soars 17% in after-hours trading after 2020 guidance exceeds consensus as the student debt collector expects to buy back $600M of its shares this year.

Q4 core EPS of 33 cents matches the average analyst estimate and increases from 29 cents in Q3 and 31 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Plans $3B of private education loan sales to fund expected $600M in share repurchases.

Private education loan portfolio totals $22.9B, up 13% Y/Y.

Q4 net interest income of $419M vs. $405M in Q3 and $383M in Q4 2018.

2020 outlook: Expects full-year core EPS of $1.85-$1.91 (consensus estimate $1.34)