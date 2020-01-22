Ridgid tool maker sues Techtronic over cordless patents

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) has sued Techtronic (OTCPK:TTNDY) pre-emptively, seeking to establish that certain charging technologies don't infringe on patents held by Techtronic's Milwaukee Electric Tool unit.

The suit, filed by Emerson's Ridge Tool (maker of Ridgid brand), asks a federal court to rule that certain lithium-ion battery packs and chargers for cordless power tools don't infringe on three patents, Bloomberg reports.

Milwaukee had sent a letter in July alleging infringement, particularly by Ridgid's 18V and 12V lithium-ion products, according to the complaint. It sent a follow-up letter in August threatening "other options" if there was no response.