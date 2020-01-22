U.S. crude supply rose 1.6M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 1.57M barrels of oil for the week ending Jan. 17.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 4.5M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 3.5M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 429K barrels.

Energy Information Administration data to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rose by 500K barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

March WTI crude oil recently was at $56.37/bbl in electronic trading after settling at $56.74/bbl on Nymex.

