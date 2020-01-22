PayPal, UnioPay International team up in digital payments

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) agrees to support UnionPay International acceptance globally where PayPal is accepted, giving UnionPay cardholders more choice when shopping.

In the future, UPI will explore opportunities to support PayPal's merchant and consumer ambitions in China.

UnionPay cards can now be added to PayPal wallets in Australia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. During 2020, PayPal and UnionPay plan to add more than 30 markets.

The two companies have also committed to collaborating to better serve joint customers and merchants to grow digital payments in China and globally.