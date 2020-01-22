Regional Management estimates CECL allowance

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) estimates CECL allowance for credit losses as a percentage of finance receivables in a range of 10.4%-11.2%.

The allowance percentage under the prior incurred loss approach was 5.8% as of Sept. 30, 2019.

Effective Jan. 1, 2020, the adoption of CECL (Current Expected Credit Loss) will cause an increase to the allowance for credit losses and a one-time cumulative reduction to retained earnings, net of tax, at an approximate tax rate of 24%.

The adoption won't result in any changes in cash flows of the financial assets, will not cause the company to violate any of its existing debt covenants, and will not inhibit the company in funding its growth or returning capital to its shareholders.