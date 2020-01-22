Ford to record $2.2B pension-related Q4 charge

Ford (NYSE:F) expects to record a pre-tax re-measurement loss of ~$2.2B related to its pension and other post-retirement employee benefits plans, according to an SEC filing.

Ford says the re-measurement loss will reduce Q4 net income by ~$1.7B, but as a special item, total adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS will not be affected; the re-measurement does not change expectations for pension contributions in 2020.

Including the impact of re-measurements during 2019, Ford expects the underfunded status for its pension and OPEB plans to be ~$6.8B and $6.1B, respectively, at year-end 2019, compared with $6.3B and $5.6B, respectively, at year-end 2018.