FDA documents show safety concerns about Sarepta's DMD drug

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) fell 3.8% in today's trade after the Food and Drug Administration detailed its concerns about the safety and efficacy of the company's recently approved Vyondys 53 (golodirsen) drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The drug originally was rejected by the FDA last year before the agency reversed the decision in December and approved it.

The newly released FDA documents outlined concerns ranging from kidney toxicity to infections to low levels of effectiveness as reasons for the agency's original rejection; some of the concerns were cited at the time of the original rejection but the documents offer more details.