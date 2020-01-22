Kinder Morgan's Q4 profit, DCF rise on Gulf Coast Express strength

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) +0.4% after-hours as it slightly missed Q4 earnings and revenue estimates and declaring a $0.25/share quarterly dividend.

KMI's $610M quarterly profit is a 26% increase over the year-ago total, helped by higher gas takeaway from the Permian Basin through its 2B cf/day Gulf Coast Express pipeline, which came into service in September.

Q4 natural gas transport volumes rose 14% Y/Y, marking the eighth straight quarter to exceed 10% growth.

KMI says distributable cash flow climbed 6% Y/Y during the quarter to $1.35B, or $0.59/share, including $785M of excess DCF above the declared dividend.

The company's weighted average natural gas liquids price for Q4 fell 19% to $5.34/bbl, and the realized weighted average crude oil price fell 10% to $49.90/bbl.

For 2020, KMI's budgets for dividends of $1.25/share, $5.1B of distributable cash flow ($2.24/share) and $7.6B in adjusted EBITDA, and the company expects to invest $2.4B in expansion projects and contributions to joint ventures.

KMI says it will use internally generated cash flow to fully fund its 2020 dividend payments as well as nearly all discretionary spending, with no need to access equity markets.