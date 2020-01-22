McDermott unveils Chapter 11 plan to wipe out $4.6B in debt

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) outlines its plan to emerge from bankruptcy under new ownership with a plan that would pay bondholders a minimal recovery and wipe out existing shareholders.

Under the proposed Chapter 11 plan, $4.6B in debt would be exchanged for equity, giving existing lenders ~94% of the reorganized company and bondholders 6% of the post-bankruptcy company, according to documents filed at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston.

HPS Investment Partners, Baupost Group and Octagon Credit Investors are among the largest lenders in McDermott's $3.3B of secured debt, and are said to be poised to control the company following the restructuring.