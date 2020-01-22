Pinnacle West plans for carbon-free energy within 30 years

Pinnacle West's (PNW +0.2% ) Arizona Public Service says it is setting a target to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to customers by 2050, the first step in the transition of the state's largest utility first off coal and then potentially off natural gas.

The goal includes a nearer-term 2030 target of achieving a resource mix including 65% clean energy, including 45% from renewable energy, and APS plans to end all coal-fired generation by 2031, seven years sooner than previously projected.

Achieving the goal will require aggressive increases in technology, not just a redeployment of resources from coal and natural gas to renewables, APS President and CEO Jeff Guldner says.

APS currently obtains roughly half of its power from non-carbon sources, the biggest of which is Palo Verde Nuclear Generating station.