Square wins patent for crypto-to-fiat processing - report

Square (NYSE:SQ) has won a patent for a payments network that would enable seamless transactions between crypto asset types and fiat currencies, Coindesk reports.

The patent provides for a system that could let people holding different asset types transact in real time: "The present technology permits a first party to pay in any currency, while permitting the second party to be paid in any currency," according to the application.

That could smooth the use of currencies like bitcoin (BTC-USD) for retail use - an application where few merchants can take payment methods that take too long to process amid wildly swinging values.

The patent suggests the system could be extended to add support for asset classes including securities, derivatives or loans, Coindesk notes.