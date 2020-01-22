Virginia AG files Supreme Court brief opposing Atlantic Coast pipeline

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring today filed a brief at the U.S. Supreme Court opposing construction of Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline project.

In his brief, Herring asked the court to affirm the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that invalidated the permit issued by the U.S. Forest Service permit allowing Atlantic Coast to cross the Appalachian Trail in Virginia.

"The permitting process was rushed and slipshod and driven by Atlantic's arbitrary deadlines," Herring said.

Dominion says the region's current infrastructure is not sufficient to keep up with growing demand for gas; Herring questioned whether the project is needed, citing sources that indicate gas demand is decreasing, and that renewable energies are becoming more cost competitive.

When Dominion started work on the 1.5B cf/day pipeline in spring 2018, the company estimated it would cost $6B-$6.5B and be completed in late 2019; delays have pushed cost estimates to $7.3B-$7.8B and the completion target to early 2022.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) also are partners in the Atlantic Coast project.