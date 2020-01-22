Tesla faces new suit over acceleration

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been sued again by owners who says their vehicles suddenly accelerated by themselves, leading to crashes.

Seven owners are seeking class-action status and cited Tesla's Model S, Model 3 and Model X in the complaint filed Monday, Bloomberg reports.

In a post on its blog Monday, Tesla says "There is no 'unintended acceleration' in Tesla vehicles," adding "This petition is completely false and was brought by a Tesla short-seller."

The company investigates every single allegation of unintended acceleration, and "in every case where we had the vehicle's data, we confirmed that the car operated as designed."

Those three models also have sensors that cut off motor torque in case of any position error on the accelerator pedals, Tesla says.