PG&E wins support from bondholder group for bankruptcy exit plan

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) says it settled its dispute with bondholders including Pimco and Elliott Management over its reorganization, removing one of the last remaining roadblocks to an emergence from bankruptcy.

The group, which holds the majority of PG&E's unsecured notes, is expected to withdraw its own alternative reorganization plan.

PG&E still must win backing for its exit plan from California's Gov. Newsom, who today reiterated his objection and said the company had not done enough to address concerns he raised last month.

Newsom, who has threatened a state takeover of the utility, said the option remains on the table.