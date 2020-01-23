China shares tumble on Wuhan lockdown

Chinese authorities have halted travel from Wuhan, the city where the new coronavirus first appeared, in the latest bid to stop the spread of a disease that has already claimed 17 lives and infected nearly 600 people.

The travel ban comes before country's Lunar New Year holidays and ahead of decision from the World Health Organization today on whether to declare the outbreak a global health emergency.

Asian stocks plunged on the news, with Shanghai off 2.8% and Hang Seng down 1.8% , while the casino hub of Macau canceled all new year festivities.

