Lagarde set to launch ECB review

A policy decision at the ECB today is set to be dominated by the central bank's first strategic review since 2003 under new President Christine Lagarde.

It's likely to last for most of the year and span topics from the inflation target to digital money and the fight against climate change.

The ECB has fallen short of its inflation target of "just under 2%" for years despite increasingly aggressive stimulus under predecessor Mario Draghi, while yesterday marked the five-year anniversary of quantitative easing.

In terms of actual decisions, economists expect the deposit rate to stay at -0.5% and QE to remain at €20B/month.

ETFs: FXE, EUO, OTC:ERO, DRR, ULE, EUFX, URR, DEUR, UEUR, DLBR