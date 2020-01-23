Tense relations overshadow digital tax talks

While both the U.S. and France stepped back from the brink of a trade war this week, the delicate truce over digital taxation is on a knife edge.

Another round of crunch talks between U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will take place today as the latter's position faces criticism at home for capitulating under U.S. pressure.

France has argued its digital tax would ensure that the world's tech giants pay appropriate duties, while the U.S. maintains the tax unfairly discriminates against U.S. technology companies.