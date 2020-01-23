Baytex prices $500M private placement offering of senior notes due 2027

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) has priced its previously announced private placement offering of $500M of 8.75% senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2027 at par.

The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears.

Closing date is February 5, 2020.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and its existing unutilized credit facilities to redeem $400M of its outstanding 5.125% notes due June 1, 2021 and $300M of its outstanding 6.625% debentures due July 19, 2022.

The company has issued a conditional notice of redemption to redeem all of the outstanding 2021 Notes and 2022 Debentures, which redemption will be conditional upon the successful completion of the Offering.