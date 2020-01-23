Baytex prices $500M private placement offering of senior notes due 2027

Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) has priced its previously announced private placement offering of $500M of 8.75% senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2027 at par.
The Notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears.
Closing date is February 5, 2020.
The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and its existing unutilized credit facilities to redeem $400M of its outstanding 5.125% notes due June 1, 2021 and $300M of its outstanding 6.625% debentures due July 19, 2022.
The company has issued a conditional notice of redemption to redeem all of the outstanding 2021 Notes and 2022 Debentures, which redemption will be conditional upon the successful completion of the Offering.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on BTE