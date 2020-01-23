FAT Brands announces refinancing transaction

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) intends to refinance its existing $24M term debt with a new $40M securitized financing facility, expected to be comprised of $20M of senior notes and $20M of senior subordinated notes.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Notes will be used to repay all of the existing indebtedness and accrued interest under the term debt, to pay the transaction costs and fund the reserve accounts associated with the securitized financing facility and for potential acquisitions, working capital purposes, general corporate purposes, or the repayment of other indebtedness.

The offering is anticipated to close in 1Q20.