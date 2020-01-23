Zymeworks prices $279M equity offering

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) has priced its public offering of 4,924,729 common shares at $46.50 per share and, in lieu of common shares to a certain investor, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 1,075,271 common shares at $46.4999 per pre-funded warrant, for aggregate gross proceeds of ~$279M.

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 900,000 shares.

Net proceeds will be used to accelerate and expand the development of ZW25 and ZW49, to advance other preclinical programs, and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is January 27.