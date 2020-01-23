Commerce Bank, Visa power Progressive digital claims payment

Commerce Bank (NASDAQ:CBSH) collaborates with Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to implement CommercePayments PreferPay for payment of insurance claims.

CommercePayments PreferPay provides customers, claimants, and service providers with multiple claims payment options including ACH, check, or direct-to-debit card via Visa (NYSE:V) Direct.

“By implementing Visa Direct into its service offerings, Commerce Bank and Progressive are now able to provide real-time claims payouts to their customers, making the days of waiting to receive checks in the mail a thing of the past,” said Gaurav Gollerkeri, head of Visa Direct, North America.