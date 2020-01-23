Armada Hoffler starts JV for mixed-use project in uptown Charlotte

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) will be the majority partner in a joint venture to develop Ten Tryon, a new 215K-square-foot urban mixed-use project in Uptown Charlotte's North Tryon area and part of the larger North Tryon Vision Plan to develop and sustain growth in the area.

Total development and construction costs for Ten Tryon are expected to be ~$95M.

Plans for the 15-story building include 175K square feet of class A office space, a new Publix grocery store on street level, an indoor/outdoor rooftop restaurant, and a 340-space parking garage.

Armada Hoffler Construction, a wholly owned subsidiary of Armada Hoffler Properties, will serve as the general contractor for the project.

Groundbreaking is expected in Q2 2020 with completion for the summer of 2022.