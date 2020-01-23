UBS note on Tesla scratches heads

UBS just more than doubled its price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), lifting the figure to $410 from $160, but still kept its Sell rating on shares.

While Tesla has the potential to become the most profitable original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the positives are "taken for granted" at the current price, according to the team led by Patrick Hummel, who sees the company's volumes doubling by 2022.

"This is a stretch because it requires perfect execution, strong EV demand growth and at the same time failure of the incumbent OEMs to launch competitive EVs."