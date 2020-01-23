Roche's risdiplam successful in SMA study

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces positive results from Part 2 of a Phase 2/3 clinical trial, FIREFISH, evaluating risdiplam in infants ages 1-7 months with spinal muscular atrophy type 1 (SMA1).

The study met the primary endpoint of the proportion of infants sitting without support for at least five seconds at month 12 as measured by a scale called BSID-III.

No new safety signals were observed.

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

The company announced positive results from another Phase 2/3 study, SUNFISH, in November 2019.

Risdiplam is a survival motor neuron-2 (SMN2) splicing modifier designed to increase and sustain SMN protein levels throughout the central nervous system and in peripheral tissues.

Roche is leading development in collaboration with PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and the SMA Foundation.