KeyCorp notes loan, deposit growth, expense control in Q4

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Q4 adjusted EPS of 48 cents matches the consensus estimate.

"We achieved our seventh consecutive year of positive operating leverage, supported by solid balance sheet growth, continued momentum in our fee-based businesses and strong expense control," said Chairman and CEO Beth Mooney.

Q4 total revenue of $1.64B falls short of the $1.65B average analyst estimate and rises 0.5% Q/Q and falls 0.9% Y/Y.

Q4 net interest income (taxable equivalent) of $987M increased from $980M in Q3 and fell from $1.01B in Q4 2018.

Q4 net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations of 2.98% fell from 3.00% in Q3 and 3.16% in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding notable items, noninterest expense decreased by $13M from the year-ago period.

Q4 total loans of $93.6B increased 1.8% Q/Q and 4.8% Y/Y.

Q4 total deposits of $112.6B rose 2.1% Q/Q and 4.3% Y/Y; cost of total deposits of 0.71% fell from 0.82% in Q3 and rose from 0.64% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations of 14.09% compares with 12.38% in Q3 and 16.40% in Q4 2018.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: KeyCorp EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Jan. 23)