Respiratory virus in China less virulent than 2003 SARS

The WSJ reports that the coronavirus responsible for the current outbreak in China, mainly in the city of Wuhan, appears less virulent than the virus responsible for the SARS outbreak in 2003.

On the negative side, though, infection is spreading due to better transportation infrastructure, particularly high-speed rail. China's economy is much more dependent on services and consumer spending (drives ~60% of growth) so containing the outbreak will be important considering that retail sales dropped by 50% during the height of the 2003 epidemic.

Government officials have closed public transportation links in and around Wuhan in an effort to contain the spread.