Southwest Airlines -2% after profit miss

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) reports revenue per available seat mile rose 1.3% in Q4 to fall short of the 3.7% rise in unit costs.

A strong performance from the carrier's Rapid Rewards loyalty program and a passenger revenue yield gain of 1.5% was offset slightly by a load factor decline of 40 bps.

Looking ahead, Southwest anticipates Q1 revenue per available seat mile growth of 3.5% to 5.5% and a cost per available seat mile increase of 6.0% to 8.5%. Passenger booking trends are said to be healthy still. The company says it continues to incur financial damages from Boeing and is in talks over compensation.

Shares of Southwest Airlines are down 1.85% premarket to $52.50.

Previously: Southwest Airlines EPS misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (Jan. 23)