Procter & Gamble -3% after mixed quarter

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reports organic sales growth of 5% in FQ2, led by an 8% jump in the beauty segment and a 7% gain in the healthcare segment.

Organic volume was up 3% during the quarter, while price and mix both contributed a percentage point of growth.

On a currency-neutral basis, core gross margin increased approximately 210 basis points driven by 120 basis points of productivity savings, 40 basis points of pricing benefit, 70 basis points from commodity cost decreases and 20 basis points help from other items, partially offset by 40 basis points of unfavorable product mix.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales rose 20 bps compared to a year ago as 120 basis points of sales leverage benefit and 100 basis points of savings from overhead and marketing expenses were more than offset by 150 basis points of increased marketing investments and 90 basis points of inflation, increased digital investments, incentive compensation costs and other impacts.

Adjusted gross margin was 51.6% of sales vs. 50.4% consensus.

Looking ahead, P&G sees FY20 all-in sales growth of 4% to 5% vs. +3% to +5% prior view and 4.5% consensus. FY20 EPS growth of +8% to +11% is seen vs. +9.5% consensus. The company now expects to pay over $7.5B in dividends and make repurchases of $7B to $8B during the fiscal year.

Shares of P&G are down 2.86% premarket to $122.70.

Previously: Procter & Gamble EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (Jan. 23)