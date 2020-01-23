Tetraphase Pharma down 19% premarket on equity offering

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) has entered into a definitive agreement with Armistice Capital, LLC, for purchase of 1.27M common shares and warrants to purchase same number of shares at a combined price of $3.00 and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to ~2.1M common shares together with common warrants to purchase same number of common shares at a combined price of $2.999, for gross proceeds of ~$10M, in a private placement.

Each five-year common stock warrant is exercisable at $2.87 per share. Each pre-funded warrant is exercisable at $0.001 per share.

In addition, the Company has entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase, in a registered direct offering of 2,380,105 common shares and warrants to purchase up to same number of common shares at a combined price of $3.00 and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 120,000 common shares and warrants to purchase same number of common shares at a combined price of $2.999, for gross proceeds of ~$7.5M.

Each five-year common warrant is exercisable at $2.87 per share. Each pre-funded warrant will have an exercise price of $0.001 per share.

Net proceeds will be used for the commercialization of XERAVA as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The registered direct offering and private placement are expected to close on January 24.