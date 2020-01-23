Travelers Q4 core income benefits from lower catastrophe losses

Travelers (NYSE:TRV) Q4 core EPS of $3.32 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $3.27 and compares with $2.13 in the year-ago quarter.

Core income increased primarily due to significantly lower catastrophe losses, partly offset by lower net favorable prior year reserve development and a lower underlying underwriting gain, reflecting an increasingly challenging tort environment, the company said.

Q4 net written premiums of $7.08B increased 6% Y/Y, with Business Insurance NPW of $3.70B, up 5% Y/Y; Bond & Specialty Insurance NPW of $714M, up 9%; Personal Insurance NPW of $2.66B, up 6%.

Q4 underlying combined ratio of 92.1% vs. 91.1% a year earlier.

Q4 core return on equity of 14.8% vs. 10.0% a year ago.

Conference call at 9 AM ET.

