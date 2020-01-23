JetBlue sets capacity guidance higher

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) reports unit revenue fell 2.7% in Q4 to fall within the carrier's guidance range of -3.5% to -1.5%.

Operating expenses per available seat mile were flat compared to a year ago vs. -1.0% to +1.0% anticipated.

"Our fourth quarter and full year 2019 capacity grew in the upper half of our guidance range due to improved completion factor, in addition to shifting the timing of our cabin restyling program to make up for NEO delivery delays," says JetBlue COO Joanna Geraghty.

Looking ahead, JetBlue expects Q1 EPS of $0.10 to $0.20 vs. $0.21 consensus and FY20 EPS of $2.50 to $3.00 vs. $2.36 consensus. Capacity is seen rising between 1.5% and 3.5% in Q1 and 5.5% to 7.5% for the full year.

Shares of JBLU are up 0.28% to $19.85 vs. the 52-week trading range of $15.60 to $20.11.

