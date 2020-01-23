Comcast +1.7% after Q4 beats, broadband strength

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) +1.7% reports Q4 beats with high-speed internet strength and a weak quarter for theatrical releases.

Net changes: High-speed internet, +442K (consensus: +361,800); Video, -149K (consensus: -126,083); Voice, -2K (consensus: -33,333).

Cable Communications revenue grew 3% Y/Y to $14.8B.

Cable Networks rose 1% to $2.9B, and Broadcast Television gained 2% to $3.2B.

NBCUniversal revenue totaled $9.15B, below the $9.21B consensus.

Filmed Entertainment dropped 21% to $1.6B, primarily attributed to lower theatrical revenue.

Net cash from operating activities came in at $6.2B with $2.5B FCF.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.