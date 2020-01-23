L Brands +4% after Barclays joins the bull camp

Shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) track higher in early trading after Barclays bumps up the retailer two notches straight to an Overweight rating from Underweight.

Analyst Adrienne Yih and team see value with activist pressure on L Brands increasing the odds for a major structural change.

The firm assigns a new price target of $30 to rep 50% upside potential and stand above the average sell-side PT of $20.98.

KeyBanc turned positive on L Brands earlier this week.