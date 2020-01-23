Regulator seeks to punish slate of former Wells Fargo execs - Bloomberg

The Office of the Comptroller of Currency is preparing notices of charges against as many as 10 former Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) managers for their roles in its retail banking scandals, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Carrie Toldstedt, who ran Wells Fargo's community bank, former chief administrative officer Hope Hardison, and former chief auditor David Julian could be among those facing charges, they said.

The OCC may reach settlements with some of them, the people said.

The range of managers included in the probe illustrates that regulators are seeking to hold individuals accountable in addition to the company over one of the biggest scandals in the financial industry since the 2008 crisis.

The notices can lead to monetary penalties and can prohibit individuals from working in the industry.

An announcement hasn't been finalized yet and negotiations are ongoing, the people told Bloomberg.

Representatives for Tolstedt, Hardison, and Julian declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg. OCC spokesman also declined comment.

The Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission have also been investigating the bank.