Nvidia boosted on product cycle upside

UBS maintains a Buy rating on Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and raises its target from $240 to $300. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

Analyst Timothy Arcuri sees a favorable set-up heading into next month's earnings report since consensus estimates look conservative.

Arcuri expects improved earnings growth driven by new 7nm products in data center and gaming. He expects the gaming products to "re-establish the price/performance gap" with AMD.

Nvidia is expected to report earnings on February 11.