Steel Dynamics indicated higher following Q4 beat

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) +4% pre-market after Q4 earnings topped analyst expectations, as steel shipments and steel fabrication shipments hit annual records.

Steel Dynamics says Q4 operating income in steel operations fell 16% Q/Q to $201M, due to two planned steel mill outages, seasonally lower shipments and metal spread compression.

The company completed significant planned maintenance outages at both its Butler and Columbus Flat Roll divisions, which increased costs by $15M and reduced flat roll shipments.

Monthly prime scrap indices fell ~$35/gt on average from October-December compared to July-September.

For the full year, steel shipments of 10.8M tons and steel fabrication shipments of 644K tons tallied company records, and cash flow from operations of $1.4B and EBITDA of $1.3B were the company's second best and third best performances, respectively.

The company sees "modest growth" in North American steel consumption, and believes "recent and possible trade actions could have a positive impact in further reducing unfairly traded steel imports into the [U.S.], including coated flat roll steel, which could have a significant positive impact for Steel Dynamics, as we are the largest non-automotive flat roll steel coater" in the U.S.