Leap's DKN-01 shows positive effect in esophagogastric cancer

Updated results from a recently completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial, P102 (KEYNOTE-731), evaluating Leap Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:LPTX) DKN-01, combined with paclitaxel or Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), in patients with relapsed/refractory esophagogastric cancer showed a positive effect. The data were presented at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium in San Francisco.

The most significant treatment effect was observed in a subgroup of anti-PD-1/PD-L1 naïve gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GEA) patients with high DKK1-expressing tumors (n=10) who received DKN-01 plus pembrolizumab.

Median progression-free survival (PFS) was over 22 weeks while median overall survival (OS) was almost 32 weeks. The overall response rate was 50% (n=5/10) with a disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) of 80% (n=8/10).

The treatment effect was less pronounced in DKK1-low patients.

The company plans to evaluate the combination of DKN-01 and BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab in second-line DKK1-high GEA under their license agreement announced a few weeks ago.

DKN-01 is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to Dickkopf-1 (DKK1), a protein associated with a poor prognosis in a range of cancers. Specifically, it inhibits a pathway called canonical Wnt/Beta-catenin which plays a key role in embryonic development, cell proliferation and differentiation.