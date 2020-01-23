Snap target raised on user growth potential

BofA raises its Snap (NYSE:SNAP) target from $18 to $22, saying the company "still has a big opportunity ahead with a growing Millennial / Gen Z user base" who favor the app over other social media.

Analyst Justin Post sees the opening to accelerate international user penetration to drive DAU growth upside.

Increasing the number of advertisers could provide Snap a "clear path toward driving above-sector growth," says Post.

BofA reiterates its Buy rating on Snap. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.