M&T Bank +2.9% after Q4 sails past consensus

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) rises 2.9% in premarket trading after Q4 operating EPS of $3.62 beats the average analyst estimate of $3.46, and improves from $3.50 in Q3 but falls from $3.79 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income (taxable equivalent) of $1.01B fell 2% Q/Q and 5% Y/Y; net interest margin of 3.64% slipped from 3.78% in Q3 and 3.92% in the year-earlier quarter.

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount, were $90.9B at quarter-end, up from $89.8B at Sept. 30, 2019, predominantly due to growth in commercial loans and commercial real estate loans.

Q4 net loan charge-offs of 0.18% ticks up from 0.16% in Q3 and 0.17% in the year-ago quarter.

Total deposits of $94.8B at Dec. 31, 2019 slips from $95.1B at Sept. 30, 2019.

Return on average tangible common equity of 19.08% vs. 18.85% in Q3 and 22.16% in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

