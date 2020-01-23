No alternative 737 MAX - AerCap CEO

There is no alternative to the grounded 737 MAX and it would be "absolutely stupid" for Boeing to launch a replacement before the next wave of technology a decade from now, said Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap (NYSE:AER), which has committed to a fleet of 100 MAX jets.

He also said that some of his customers may cancel leases, but that the majority would not and some are keen to order more.

"Are the lessors and the banks willing to still finance the MAX and buy the MAX? The answer to that right now is yes. And if that is the case that puts a floor on the value of the aircraft"