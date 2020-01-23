Elanco prices equity offerings

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) has priced its public offerings of 22,694,732 common shares (upsized from 19,159,866 shares) at $32.00 per share and 11M of its 5.00% tangible equity units, with a stated amount of $50 per unit.

Each tangible equity unit is composed of a prepaid stock purchase contract and a senior amortizing note due February 1, 2023, each issued by Elanco.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 2,269,473 shares.

Net proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of Bayer AG’s animal health business, to repay indebtedness and related fees and expenses and for general corporate purposes.

Closing date is January 27.