Strong margin improvements for Kimberly-Clark in Q4

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) reports organic sales growth of 3% in Q4.

Organic sales increased 1% in developed markets and +3% in developing and emerging markets.

Segment revenue: Personal care: $2.24B (+1%); Consumer Tissue: $1.51B (+1%); K-C Professional: $815M (-3).

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 370 bps to 36%.

Segment operating profit: Personal care: $445M (+2%); Consumer Tissue: $281M (+36%); K-C Professional: $169M (+12%).

During the quarter, the company repurchased 1.9M shares for $252M.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: +1%; Organic sales: +2%; Adjusted operating profit: +3% to +5%; Tax rate: 23% to 25%; Diluted EPS: $5.95 to $6.65; Adjusted EPS: $7.10 to $7.35; Capex: $1.15B to $1.35B

KMB +0.014% premarket.

