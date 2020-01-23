Apple bull boosts target on Q1 upside

BofA raises its Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT by $10 to $340, expecting a strong Q1 report driven by iPhone 11 and wearables sales.

Analyst Wamsi Mohan says the better-than-expected iPhone 11 performance "proves Apple’s brand loyalty and retention rates and shows that the company can count on a steady stream of phone sales" even without major design changes.

Mohan sees a "more hazy" picture for future upside due to tariff uncertainties and Apple's high valuation.

Apple is expected to report Q1 results on January 28.

BofA maintains a Buy rating on Apple. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.