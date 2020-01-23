ECB holds policy steady, launches policy strategy review

As expected, the European Central Bank leaves key interest rates unchanged and expects them to stay at present or lower levels until it sees inflation outlook rising to close to, but below, 2% in its projection horizon.

The euro weakens ~0.1% against the U.S. dollar to €0.9021 per dollar.

The Governing Council will continue to make net purchases under its asset purchase programme at a monthly pace of €20B ($22B) and expects them to run as long as needed to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates.

The council will also start a review of the ECB's monetary policy strategy, following in the Fed's footsteps of reviewing monetary policy tools available to it.

Press conference at 8:30 AM ET.

ETFs: VGK, FXE, EUO, FEZ, HEDJ, EZU, IEV, OTC:ERO, IEUR, EPV, EURL