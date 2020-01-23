American Airlines +2% after load factor improvement

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) reports revenue passenger miles rose 6.0% in Q4 to easily outpace the 2.9% increase in capacity. The carrier's load factor improved by 240 bps during the quarter to 83.8%.

Unit revenue was up 0.5% during the quarter, while unit costs fell 0.8%. After backing out fuel costs and net special items unit costs were up 2% as higher salaries/benefits, maintenance and regional expenses factored in.

Looking ahead, American sees Q1 unit revenue growth flat to +2% and unit costs rising 2% to 4%. Full-year EPS of $4.00 to $6.00 is anticipated vs. $5.06 consensus.

Shares of AAL are up 1.76% premarket to $27.80.

