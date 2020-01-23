Anglo American boosts Q4 production despite copper drop

Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) says Q4 copper equivalent production rose 4% Y/Y, led by the continued ramp-up of the Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil.

But excluding the impact of Minas-Rio, group copper equivalent production fell 1% in the period.

Anglo's Q4 copper production fell 13% to 158.8K metric tons from 184K mt in the year-ago quarter, largely due to a big reduction at the Los Bronces mine from continued drought conditions in central Chile.

However, iron ore output of 6.2M mt at Minas-Rio, as well as an 11% increase in metallurgical coal production to 6.3M mt, helped offset the shortage.

The miner in December received the final operating license needed to raise production at Minas-Rio to its full capacity of 26.5M mt/year of iron ore.

Rough diamond production at Anglo's De Beers subsidiary fell 15% to 7.8M carats, driven by lower production levels in South Africa and Botswana; for 2020, the company maintains guidance for rough diamond production of 32M-34M carats.

Anglo's 2020 copper production guidance remains unchanged at 620K-670K mt, subject to water availability.